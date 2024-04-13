Marc-André Fleury may have left Las Vegas but his impact on fans remains

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Marc-André Fleury.

Flower.

The dude.

Whatever you call him, one thing is certain. Fleury will always be the first love of Vegas Golden Knights fans.

Since the moment he was selected during the team's NHL expansion draft, Fleury was the face of Las Vegas' first major professional sports team and a love story like no other was born.

"Well, he's a special person,” VGK fan Mike Lawrence said at morning skate Friday. “He molded the franchise in it's earliest days into what it is. After that, we won a Stanley Cup without him. So time marches on, as it always does. But he will be forever remembered in the hearts of many."

It's not hard to love the future Hall of Fame goalie. He's had an exceptional career, winning three Stanley Cups, the Vezina Trophy and having the second-most regular season wins in NHL history.

He also has an infectious personality.

But the hearts of VGK fans were shattered July 2021, when Fleury was traded to the Chicago Blackhawks. And while he may no longer be in Las Vegas, the impact he left is still felt by many.

"He's such a good person. The city fell in love with him and he's obviously a Hall of Fame goaile,” Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb said. “His time here was great and everyone loves him and supports him throughout the rest of his career."

The future of Fleury's long hockey career is unknown as he closes out his 20th season in the NHL. Should he choose to retire, Minnesota’s game against the Knights on Friday could be his last visit to T-Mobile Arena.