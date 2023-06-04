Live - Vegas Golden Knights vs. Florida Panthers - Game 1

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The wait is over. The Vegas Golden Knights and the Florida Panthers are taking to the ice for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final today.

VGK head coach Bruce Cassidy said the team is ready.

"We had success right out of the gate. I think we were 13-2 early on so you're thinking right away the team has a chance to be good," Cassidy told reporters before the game. "We got some injuries but we got ourselves back together and here we are. It went by quick."

Players like Zach Whitecloud and Keegan Kolesar said the team has gelled together this season, which will lead to their success.

"We knew we were going to be better. I think it was unfortunate string of injury luck that we had the year before but we knew we wanted to be in a better position this year," said Kolesar. "We wanted to take it to heart this year and that's how we've gotten to this position."

"Once you get in the playoffs and play games, you can just kind of taste it," Whitecloud said. "Once you get that taste, it keeps on rolling. That brings camaraderie in the ground, knowing that you can get the job done each game, each series, and win in different ways."

Cassidy said the first 10 minutes will play an important role in how the rest of the game pans out.

"The time off, to me, you may or may not lose a bit of your competitive instincts and by that, I mean pinches and puck battles below the goal line, stuff that's hard to replicate in practice," Cassidy said. "We've had two good days of practice. The time in between games was equal to our last series so I think the routine has been good but you don't know until you get out there."

Several Misfits are also joining in on the fun. Jonathan Marchessault, Reilly Smith, and William Karlsson have never missed a playoff game as Golden Knights including Saturday, which will be their 84th playoff game with Vegas.

Six minutes into the first period, both teams have had three shots on goal with VGK winning 75% of faceoffs.