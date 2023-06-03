'It's what we play and hope for': Golden Knights focused and ready for Stanley Cup Final

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Stanley Cup Final is less than 24 hours away and the Vegas Golden Knights are getting ready to take on the Florida Panthers. Head coach Bruce Cassidy said preparing for the Stanley Cup Final was similar to getting ready for the Western Conference Final against the Dallas Stars.

"The players had a little fun together after the win with a full day off the next day. Then it was back on the ice and it's time to work. We had two practice days. Today was better than yesterday. That's what I expected after being off the ice," Cassidy said. "Tomorrow, we'll get back at it."

As for the coaching staff, they've been working on putting together as much information as possible for the team without overwhelming players.

"On that off day, we had our analytics group put together stuff that might be relevant to us. It was to help us get more familiar with player and team tendencies," Cassidy said. "I chop it all down to a manageable amount of clips and the guys present it to the group. Tomorrow, we'll go over special teams areas. As coaches, we don't want to be surprised by anything so we sometimes give them too much."

Players said having teammates that have been to the Stanley Cup Final before also helps.

"I've never been here before so as captain, you've got to rely on some of these guys that have," said Mark Stone. "Pietro has captained a team to a cup. Martinez has scored some massive goals en route to winning Stanley Cups. Quickie was a great add for us and he's helped a lot with the goalies."

Others said it's a chance to do something special after missing out on playoffs last year for the first time in franchise history.

"It's tough to win in this league," said Jack Eichel. "You got to have a little luck and some good fortune but you can't take it for granted. I think that's the way this group looked at this season. After last year, we expected to be in the playoffs but we weren't. I think that speaks to the parity of our league. Having the opportunity to come back this year and redeem ourselves, it's been good. You learn a lot when you lose."

"To not make the playoffs last year, it gave us the fire to push for this," said Reilly Smith. "Everyone enjoys coming to the rink every single day and that's a big part of winning and success. There's not a guy in the locker room I wouldn't go to battle with and some times away from the rink are just as important. It goes a long way to building the team. It's been like for six years now. If you're able to stay in one organization for six years, that's pretty special."

Several players said being able to play at The Fortress, seeing how much the valley has embraced them, and growing the game will also make this Stanley Cup Final one to remember.

"Even just in the years that I've been here, to see the way hockey's grown in this town is pretty cool and that's partially what the NHL is all about," said Alec Martinez. "You want to grow the game. You want to make it more popular. Hockey in Vegas has certainly been a home run."

"It's a lifetime achievement. I can ask anyone here what's their dream," said Jonathan Marchessault. "[The Stanley Cup] is the dream I've been working on my whole life. The hardest games are yet to come and we're looking forward to the matchup."

Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final is tomorrow and the puck drops at 5 p.m.