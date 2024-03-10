Live Updates: Vegas Golden Knights host Detroit Red Wings

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights (33-23-7) and Detroit Red Wings (33-24-6) share nearly identical records when they face off at the Fortress Saturday night. Both sides are on four-game losing streaks entering the matchup.

Capping off a week in which the team made three trades — acquiring Flames defenseman Noah Hanifin, Capitals forward Anthony Mantha, and Sharks center Tomas Hertl (currently on IR) — the Golden Knights try to snap out of a slump that has seen the team drop seven of their last eight contests.

The game is the Knights' last before the team hosts "A Golden Knight Gala" at Wynn Las Vegas on Sunday evening, spotlighting the organization's contributions to the valley community.

Follow along below as Channel 13 sports reporter Nick Walters provides updates through the game.

1st Period

Lineup: Adin Hill draws the start in-net. First line for VGK is Ivan Barbashev, Jack Eichel, Jonathan Marchessault. Starting D pair is Alex Pietrangelo and Hanifin, who plays in his second game as a Knight along with Mantha.

VGK goal - 10:08 left: Pavel Dorofeyev finds the back of the net in his first game off IR. Chandler Stephenson was on the assist. Knights take a 1-0 early lead 1-0.