Watch Now
SportsVegas Golden Knights

Actions

END OF FIRST: Vegas Golden Knights down early 2-0 against Canucks

The Vancouver Canucks currently lead the Western Conference.
Vegas Golden Knights
Ronda Churchill, Associated Press
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill stands with his team during open net at the end of the third period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals against the Dallas Stars, Saturday, May 27, 2023, in Las Vegas.
Vegas Golden Knights
Posted at 7:16 PM, Mar 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-07 22:53:40-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights are back at home after a five-game road trip, looking to bounce-back against division rivals, the Vancouver Canucks and they'll do so with two new faces on the roster.

Over the past 48 hours, the Knights have acquired forward Anthony Mantha and defenseman Noah Hanifin to bring some much need backup to their injury plagued roster.

The Canucks currently lead the Western Conference.

Check back for updates from T-Mobile Arena after puck drop at 7 p.m.

FIRST PERIOD:
End of First: Knights trail Canucks 2-0. Vancouver has 16 shots on goal while VGK only have 7.
13:04 - Phillip Di Giuseppe increases Vacouver's lead to 2-0.
14:01 - Quinn Hughes scores, giving the Canucks and early 1-0 lead over the Knights.
14:15 - A fight breaks out sending Keegan Kolesar and Alex Pietrangelo to the box for roughing. Vancouvers' Pius Sutter heads to the box for slashing.
18:01 - Anthony Mantha heads to the box for a four minute high-sticking double-minor penalty against the Canucks.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH