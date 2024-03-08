END OF FIRST: Vegas Golden Knights down early 2-0 against Canucks

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights are back at home after a five-game road trip, looking to bounce-back against division rivals, the Vancouver Canucks and they'll do so with two new faces on the roster.

Over the past 48 hours, the Knights have acquired forward Anthony Mantha and defenseman Noah Hanifin to bring some much need backup to their injury plagued roster.

The Canucks currently lead the Western Conference.

Check back for updates from T-Mobile Arena after puck drop at 7 p.m.

FIRST PERIOD:

End of First: Knights trail Canucks 2-0. Vancouver has 16 shots on goal while VGK only have 7.

13:04 - Phillip Di Giuseppe increases Vacouver's lead to 2-0.

14:01 - Quinn Hughes scores, giving the Canucks and early 1-0 lead over the Knights.

14:15 - A fight breaks out sending Keegan Kolesar and Alex Pietrangelo to the box for roughing. Vancouvers' Pius Sutter heads to the box for slashing.

18:01 - Anthony Mantha heads to the box for a four minute high-sticking double-minor penalty against the Canucks.