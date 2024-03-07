Vegas Golden Knights make two acquisitions before NHL trade deadline

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights have made two trades over the past 24 hours to bring some much needed firepower to their roster.

Reports say the Golden Knights have traded for Calgary Flames defenseman Noah Hanifin. The full details of the trade have yet to be finalized but reports say the Flames will retain some of Hanifin's salary. However, VGK hasn't confirmed that trade, as of Wednesday night.

VGK has confirmed they traded for Capitals forward Anthony Mantha in exchange for their 2024 second round pick and the 2026 fourth round pick.

WELCOME TO VEGAS, ANTHONY MANTHA!!!!! 🤩https://t.co/EtTA2mjPxW — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) March 6, 2024

Mantha is having a great season, having scored 20 goals so far. Mantha helps VGK's need for a winger with team captain Mark Stone on long-term injured reserve.

Knights star forward Jack Eichel says he thinks Mantha will be a great addition.

"​Great pickup for our team," Eichel said. "Obviously, big guy, scores a lot of goals. He's a great player and we're happy and very lucky to have him. Excited for him to be part of our group."

Mantha arrived at City National Arena on Wednesday morning and says he brings a lot that could help the defending champs get back on track.

"I think I can bring a lot of emotions into the game, a lot of skills," Mantha said. "I'm doing a good job on the forecheck this year. I need to keep pushing that pace. Obviously, I need to score goals. They came to get me to bring some offense too. I think that's one part of my game that I'm able to do."

Mantha says he will be suiting up for the VGK against the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday.