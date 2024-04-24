Lee's Family Forum hosting Vegas Golden Knights watch party on Wednesday

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights are going back into battle against the Dallas Stars on Wednesday night. It's game two in the first round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Lee's Family Forum in Henderson will host the team's official watch party.

The fun is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. with pregame activations in the arena and outside on the Same & Ash Tiltyard.

Game two is starts at 6:30 p.m.

During the game, there will be a DJ, visits from the VGK Cast, giveaways, and raffle prizes.

Admission and parking are free.

If you can't make it to Lee's Family Forum, you can catch all the action on Vegas 34. Our pregame coverage starts at 6 p.m.