Jack Eichel will miss 2024 All-Star Weekend as he recovers from surgery

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights will not have any players representing them in the 2024 All-Star Weekend.

On Monday, the National Hockey League announced that Jack Eichel, the team's lone representative, would not be playing. That's because Eichel is still recovering from surgery for a lower-body injury. Last week, the team announced he would be week-to-week while he recovers.

Eichel injured himself during a game against the Boston Bruins earlier this month. Eichel has previously been named an All-Star three times but this year would have marked his first time as a Golden Knight.

Connor Bedard of the Chicago Blackhawks has also been ruled out for the All-Star Weekend as he continues to recover from a fractured jaw.

The NHL announced that New York Rangers forward Vincent Trocheck and Winnipeg Jets forward Kyle Connor will replace the two. Trocheck is in second on the Rangers in points and first in power-play goals. He's on pace to set new single-season career highs for assists and points this season. Connor is on pace to become the second player in Jets/Thrashers history to record multiple 40-goal campaigns.

The 2024 All-Star Weekend will be hosted by the Toronto Maple Leafs from Feb. 1 through Feb. 3.