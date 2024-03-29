Watch Now
Ivan Barbashev breaks late tie, VGK wins 4-1 over Winnipeg Jets

Vegas Golden Knights - Logan Thompson
John Woods/AP
Winnipeg Jets' Tyler Toffoli gets hit by a shot in front of Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Winnipeg, Manitoba, on Thursday, March 28, 2024. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)
Posted at 8:28 PM, Mar 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-28 23:28:01-04

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Ivan Barbashev broke a late tie and added an empty-netter, Logan Thompson made 39 saves and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 on Thursday night.

Barbashev made it 2-1 with a high backhander past Connor Hellebuyck with 5:29 left, then scored into the empty net with 1:45 remaining.

Pavel Dorofeyev opened the scoring late in the first period, and Jack Eichel also had an empty-net goal. Defending champion Vegas improved to 40-25-8, going 7-3-1 in its last 11 and 2-0-1 on a four-game trip.

Sean Monahan tied it for the Jets early in the second, and Hellebuyck made 23 saves. They have lost five straight to match their worst skid of the season and fall to 44-23-6.

A playoff-like intensity kicked in early when towering Jets defenseman Logan Stanley traded punches with mismatched Vegas forward Keegan Kolesar.

UP NEXT

Golden Knights: At Minnesota on Saturday.

Jets: Host Ottawa on Saturday night.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

