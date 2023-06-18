Watch Now
SportsVegas Golden Knights

Actions

ICEBAR celebrates Vegas Golden Knights with ice replica of Stanley Cup

Watch the latest KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas headlines any time.
ICEBAR Stanley Cup
Posted at 10:27 PM, Jun 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-18 01:27:56-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights and their historic Stanley Cup win is being celebrated all over the valley. Over at the Wynn, chocolatiers created a massive replica in chocolate and over at ICEBAR at The Linq Promenade, they've immortalized the trophy in ice.

Officials said the trophy was installed around 1 p.m. on Saturday and that the "frozen masterpiece offers guests a visually stunning spectacle and unique way to commemorate the first-ever championship title of Las Vegas' professional hockey team."

According to ICEBAR officials, the life-size ice sculpture is expected to be on display throughout the summer.

ICEBAR Stanley Cup

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH