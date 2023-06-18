ICEBAR celebrates Vegas Golden Knights with ice replica of Stanley Cup

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights and their historic Stanley Cup win is being celebrated all over the valley. Over at the Wynn, chocolatiers created a massive replica in chocolate and over at ICEBAR at The Linq Promenade, they've immortalized the trophy in ice.

Officials said the trophy was installed around 1 p.m. on Saturday and that the "frozen masterpiece offers guests a visually stunning spectacle and unique way to commemorate the first-ever championship title of Las Vegas' professional hockey team."

According to ICEBAR officials, the life-size ice sculpture is expected to be on display throughout the summer.