Golden Knights top Jets 4-2, take commanding 3-1 series lead

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — William Karlsson and Ivan Barbashev scored 47 seconds apart in the second period and the Vegas Golden Knights held on for a 4-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Monday night to take a 3-1 lead in their first-round playoff series.

The Golden Knights could eliminate Winnipeg in Game 5 of the best-of-seven series on Thursday night in Las Vegas. Teams that take a 3-1 lead in a best-of-seven series hold a series record of 299-31.

Winnipeg lost more than the game when veteran star centre Mark Scheifele left the ice early in the first period and the team announced he wouldn't return because of an upper-body injury. He joined a growing list of injured teammates that includes all-star defenseman Josh Morrissey (injured in Game 3) and speedy forward Nikolaj Ehlers, who hasn't competed in the playoffs.

Manitoba-born forward Brett Howden scored twice for the Golden Knights, including one into an empty net. Chandler Stephenson and Shea Theodore each had two assists. Laurent Brossoit made 24 saves.

Blake Wheeler had a goal and assist and Pierre-Luc Dubois also scored for Winnipeg. Neal Pionk added two assists, extending his point streak to seven assists in four games. Connor Hellebuyck stopped 26 of the 29 shots he faced for Winnipeg.