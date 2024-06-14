Golden Knights fans look back on 'surreal' Stanley Cup win one year later

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Jubilation. Speechlessness. Unbelievable. Amazing. Incredible. Special.

All words we heard from Golden Knights fans on the one-year anniversary remembering the elation they felt when Vegas won its first Stanley Cup on June 13, 2023.

Channel 13's Nick Walters went to the team's headquarters City National Arena to let fans recollect their memories of the Knights' 9-3 series-clinching Game 5 win over Florida.

"The building was shaking with so much excitement," said Dustin Warren, a Vegas native who attended Game 5. "Just seeing everybody’s faces, the hugs, and tears were actually coming out my eyes. It was a pretty surreal experience..."

“People said Vegas would never have a pro team because of the gambling," said Andrew Van Ness, a day 1 VGK season ticket holder who attended Game 5. "We proved them wrong. It’s an amazing accomplishment for Las Vegas and Nevada... I’ve been playing hockey my whole life and I’ve won championships. You can’t describe the feeling, and especially when it’s with the team you grew up with in Vegas. it’s an amazing feeling.”

“Thousands of fans like-minded, everybody zoomed in and were ready to be part of history," said Elena Kuraka, a proud hockey mom and VGK season ticket holder for multiple seasons. "I was proud that I was there. And there were thousands of people gathering (outside in Toshiba Plaza) to see that moment. I could just see the city being united.”

“I remember staying up really late to watch them win and making it OK for the kids to do the same," said Matt Williams, a Vegas native now living out-of-state. "Just feeling the rush of emotions as a hockey all my life, it was really special. I didn’t cry, but my kids did.”

The Golden Knights hoisting the Cup in front of their home crowd meant even more considering the organization's roots after the tragic Vegas shooting of 1 October.

“I remember the night of the shooting," Van Ness said. "My wife was involved in calling doctors and getting the medical providers involved in that, so it was an emotional time. I remember that vividly. And for them to win the Stanley Cup and sort of bring it full circle from day 1 to the cup was absolutely incredible.”

“The Knights came to the city, united this city, everybody fell in love with them" Kuraka said. "It was the moment everybody waited for and we got that.”

“They’re everything for this community, especially with what happened with 10/1," Warren said. "The opening game, it was tears that night. The way they did it last year to give us happy tears. They brought the community together unbelievably. Youth hockey has grown so much in this city and everybody is a hockey fan. What they’ve done overall is amazing.”