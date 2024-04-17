THIRD PERIOD: Golden Knight increase lead over Chicago, 2-0

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights are back at the Fortress to face the Chicago Blackhawks in the third game of VGK's regular-season-ending four-game homestand. Having clinched a playoff spot, the Knights look to win three in a row with the post-season beginning this weekend.

Vegas is slated to face either the Dallas Stars, Vancouver Canucks, or the Edmonton Oilers in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. A loss to Chicago puts the Knights closer to a trip to Texas while a win helps the team take a trip to Canada.

The Knights will end the regular season with a match on Thursday night against the Anaheim Ducks.

Follow live game updates below as the Golden Knights try to get hot at the right time.

3rd period:

— 12:47: Michael Amadio gets the third period going with an unassisted goal.

2nd period:

— 3:35: Brayden McNabb gets one in with the assist of Tomas Hertl. VGK leads 1-0 at the end of the second.

1st period:

— We are scoreless after one as we head to first intermission.

