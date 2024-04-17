Watch Now
SportsVegas Golden Knights

Actions

THIRD PERIOD: Golden Knight increase lead over Chicago, 2-0

Vegas looks to extend their winning streak to 3 on home ice against Connor Bedard and Chicago.
Vegas Golden Knights
Abbie Parr, Associated Press
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill celebrates with teamames after Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals against the Florida Panthers, Monday, June 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. The Golden Knights defeated the Panthers 7-2 to take a 2-0 series lead.
Vegas Golden Knights
Posted at 8:02 PM, Apr 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-17 00:08:02-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights are back at the Fortress to face the Chicago Blackhawks in the third game of VGK's regular-season-ending four-game homestand. Having clinched a playoff spot, the Knights look to win three in a row with the post-season beginning this weekend.

Vegas is slated to face either the Dallas Stars, Vancouver Canucks, or the Edmonton Oilers in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. A loss to Chicago puts the Knights closer to a trip to Texas while a win helps the team take a trip to Canada.

The Knights will end the regular season with a match on Thursday night against the Anaheim Ducks.

Follow live game updates below as the Golden Knights try to get hot at the right time.

3rd period:
— 12:47: Michael Amadio gets the third period going with an unassisted goal.

2nd period:
— 3:35: Brayden McNabb gets one in with the assist of Tomas Hertl. VGK leads 1-0 at the end of the second.

1st period:
We are scoreless after one as we head to first intermission.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH