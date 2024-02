LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A key member of the Golden Knights' roster is returning to the lineup tonight.

After missing 35 games due to an upper body injury, defensemen Shea Theodore will return to the ice against the Nashville Predators at T-Mobile Arena.

The Knights enter the matchup fresh off a 4-0 win over San Jose on Monday.

A win tonight over the Predators would give Vegas 300 franchise wins.

Adin Hill is expected to start tonight, after Logan Thompson earned his first career shutout Monday.