LIVE UPDATES: Dallas Stars beat Vegas Golden Knights 4-2 to tie up the series

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The series is all tied up as the Knights head back into battle this Wednesday against the Stars at American Airlines Center in Dallas.

Immediately following the game Monday, Jonathan Marchessault talked about how the game shook out and optimism heading back to Texas.

“I think we generated good chances but at the end of the day, it’s the playoffs and you have to find ways to find the back of the net. Tonight we didn’t.”



Jonathan Marchessault on Vegas’ offensive woes in a 4-2 loss that lets Dallas even the series.



"It's a new day tomorrow."

MONDAY PLAY BY PLAY

THIRD PERIOD

00:51 - Penalty on Ryan Suter, VGK gets a power play opportunity

1:26 - Ty Dellandrea scores, 4-2 Dallas

SECOND PERIOD

1:26 - Goal netted by Ty Dellandrea, 3-2 Dallas

7:51 - Penalty called on Chandler Stephenson giving a power play opportunity for Dallas, Stars are 1-2 on the power play

10:15 - Wyatt Johnston scores for Dallas, all tied up 2-2

11:26 - Penalty on Alex Pietrangelo, power play opportunity for Dallas

16:51 - Jack Eichel takes the lead back for the Knights, 2-1 VGK

FIRST PERIOD

2:08 - Evgenii Dadonov nets a goal for the Stars tieing up the game 1-1

5:35 - Goal scored by Michael Amadio, his first postseason goal, VGK leads 1-0

12:44 - Penalty on Jonathan Marchessault for cross-checking Wyatt Johnston giving Dallas their first power play opportunity

17:49 - Penalty on Ty Dellandrea for high-sticking Zach Whitecloud giving VGK their first power play opportunity

PREVIEW

The Vegas Golden Knights are looking to bounce back Monday night after a 3-2 overtime loss to the Dallas Stars on Saturday in Game 3.

Despite the loss, the Knights still hold a 2-1 series lead over the Stars in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

William Karlsson wasn’t on the ice Monday morning, but head coach Bruce Cassidy confirmed Karlsson will play in Game 4.

Cassidy also said forward Michael Amadio will come into the lineup in place of Anthony Mantha. Pavel Dorofeyev remains out.

Logan Thompson is predicted to start.

Defenseman Zach Whitecloud left morning skate early after taking a shot to the leg, and his status for Game 4 is unclear.

Fans in attendance for tonight’s game are encouraged to wear gold and will receive a gold battle towel.

Puck drop for Game 4 is at 6:30 p.m. You can watch coverage of the game on Vegas 34, with pregame coverage beginning at 6 p.m.

Here is the rest of the series schedule:

Golden Knights at Stars: Wednesday, May 1 at TBD (American Airlines Center)

Golden Knights vs Stars: Friday, May 3 at TBD* (T-Mobile Arena)

Golden Knights at Stars: Sunday, May 5 at TBD* (American Airlines Center)

*if necessary

