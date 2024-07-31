Bruce Cassidy joining Canada's coaching staff for 4 Nations Face-Off

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Vegas Golden Knights' head coach Bruce Cassidy is suiting up for another team this season .... at least for a special event.

On Wendesday, the team announced that Cassidy is joining Canada's coaching staff for the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off.

The round-robin tournament features teams comprised of NHL players from the United States, Canada, Sweden, and Finland.

The games will follow NHL rules. Each team will play three tournament games in a traditional Round Robin format, under the follow points system.



3 points for a win in regulation time

2 points for a win in overtime/shootout

1 point for a loss in an overtime/shootout

0 points for a loss in regulation time

The two teams with the best record will advance to a one-game final.

Cassidy will be an assistant coach and work with head coach Jon Cooper, who is the head coach of the Tampa Bay Lightning. Other assistant coaches include Rick Tocchet from the Vancouver Canucks, former VGK head coach and current Dallas Stars head coach Pete Deboer, and former VGK assistant coach and current Dallas Stars assistant coach Misha Donskov.

He's not the only VGK representative at the event. Jack Eichel is also suiting up for Team USA.

The event is scheduled for February 12 through February 20 and games will be Montreal and Boston. Because of that scheduling, the NHL All-Star Weekend will not be held in the 2024 to 2025 season.

It's a warmup to the 2026 Olympics, which will feature NHL players for the first time since 2014.