Breaking the Ice with Tina Nguyen: VGK C Jack Eichel talks championship, team, mural and coffee

Read the full transcript between VGK's Center Jack Eichel and KTNV's sports reporter, Tina Nguyen:

TINA NGUYEN: Is it still the happiest you've been in a while?

JACK EICHEL: For sure. Just that at peace. A lot of things. I love playing hockey and am very thankful to be in the situation of playing for this organization in a city like Vegas. I'm pretty happy.

NGUYEN: From leaving Buffalo to having the next surgery to getting healthy and returning on the ice. You seem to have experienced a lot in the last two years.

EICHEL: Yeah, I guess it's only been two years, but, um. Yeah, it's been, it's, it's been a whirlwind. A lot has changed in my life in the last two years. It's been a great two years. I feel like things happen for a reason. You go through some tough times, but I wouldn't change it for anything.

NGUYEN: Now that you've won the Cup, did you feel any pressure last season?

EICHEL: Yeah, for sure. Not having made the playoffs before in my career, I started to hear some of the noise of everyone and their critiques of me. I have the opportunity not only to check off the playoffs but also to be in the category of the Stanley Cup champion. It takes some pressure off of myself and the rest of the group.

NGUYEN: What did it take to win?

EICHEL: We came together well in the year's second half. We played good hockey down the stretch during the regular season and carried that into the playoffs, but so many contributions from many different people. We relied on our depth, but I think that team chemistry and the selflessness of the guys in the locker room, I think that's what gave us the edge.

NGUYEN: What's it like to see that mural outside with you, Mark Stone and Alex Pietrangelo.

EICHEL: It's great. Put a smile on my face every time I see it. To know what you've accomplished. It's a great feeling to be honored in that way as a player. They did a great job. So it's a great feeling knowing that you accomplished something with the big group of guys we had in that room. We should be very proud of what we did.

NGUYEN: All right. So we're doing something here called Breaking the Ice. Tim Hortons or Starbucks?

EICHEL: Starbucks, for sure.

NGUYEN: How much of a coffee snob are you?

EICHEL: Actually? I'm a coffee snob, big time. I think Sambalatte in Vegas has some of the best espresso cappuccino. I think they have great beans. Sambalatte is probably the best. I do go to Starbucks. I like to make my own coffee at home a lot.

NGUYEN: Do you have the whole setup?

EICHEL: I'm a French presser. I like to French press my own coffee in the morning. But Starbucks order would depend. Before a game, it'd be a Venti Americano.

NGUYEN: Okay. Does it depend on the season for you?

EICHEL: No. I go hot, hot venti Americano before games.

