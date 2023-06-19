Six artists paint VGK Stanley Cup victory mural in 24 hours

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights just had their Stanley Cup championship parade this Saturday and local artists are finding a way to make sure this historic moment is captured in our city and county.

We met with some of the artists who shared their vision for a mural located in the Arts District in Downtown Las Vegas and what it means for many who live here.

The moment Mark Stone raised the Stanley Cup up high is something that inspired many local artists to come together to create this mural.

We asked Juan Ochoa how it makes him feel to be one of the artists responsible for capturing such a significant moment here in Las Vegas.

"It makes me feel awesome, it's a good feeling because it is an iconic moment, it's a historical moment, and it's a moment that has brought so many people together," Juan said.

He has helped design and paint nearly 80 murals throughout the city. But this one, created with spray paint, feels very special to him.

"I feel like the Knights needed their own mural, I feel like Vegas is their hometown and they needed something to connect with, something big."

Ochoa says a property manager has been working with him set up the perfect canvas on the side of one of his buildings.

He started painting Friday night, and posted an invite to artists on social media for help. Six showed up to make Ochoa's vision a reality.

In less than 24 hours, the artists finished 90% of it, in an effort to get it done before the victory parade on Saturday evening.

Many people in the area are loving it. Sara Godbout says, "it screams home and love and like I said— community, its really about community and the love of this city."

Justin Garcia, a contributing artist to the mural, says he is honored to have been able to help create art that means so much for the sports capital of the world.

"For us locals, we have never had a sports team so six years in for the Vegas Golden Knights to see us already winning the championship it puts a lot of inspiration for us in all off Nevada."

"The arts district is the heart of Las Vegas and they are the heart of Las Vegas and it is all here in one big beautiful art piece and I'm so happy about it," he continued.