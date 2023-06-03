Watch Now
Beloved VGK pup Bark-André Furry passes away

Posted at 5:12 PM, Jun 02, 2023
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Vegas Golden Knights super pup and fan-favorite Bark-André Furry has passed away at the age of 14. His owners made the announcement on Friday afternoon.

Rick Williams rescued the pup as a nine-month-old. He was originally named Fenway because Williams loved the Boston Red Sox. However, when VGK came to town, Williams renamed him after goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury who was the original face of the franchise.

"It was clear Fenway would need a proper hockey name to reflect our support of the Golden Knights," Williamstold NHL.com in 2018. "Fleury being the highest-profile player and the cornerstone of our team, it seemed a natural choice."

Furry received his personalized jersey in May 2018 and the rest is history.

