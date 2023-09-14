1-on-1 with VGK president: Could new technology be introduced to games to enhance fan experience?

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Day one of the BREATHE! Convention dedicated to emerging technologies kicked off Wednesday.

People worldwide are in town for the convention held at The Expo at the World Market Center.

I sat down with the Vegas Golden Knights President, Kerry Bubolz at BREATHE! to discuss many things VGK, including how new technology could enhance the future fan experience.

A VGK game is like a Las Vegas show.

"We spent a lot of time, effort and energy thinking about our brand, the experience, the necessary investments, lighting sound, which are real important to a fan experience," Bubolz said.

With new emerging technology on display at the BREATHE! Convention in Las Vegas, such as humanoid Sofia the robot — it begs the question.

"How do you see A.I. playing a role in the Vegas Golden Knights, maybe in the fan experience in the future?" I asked.

"As you think about the fan experience, there has to be a whole host of ideas that could apply to what we do inside the arena," he said. "And we've got several folks who are just thinking about different ways to bring it into our game and take it up several notches."

Bubolz says stepping it up a notch for the VGK broadcast could mean using player data and analytics.

"There are some amazing technologies that are out there that are helping us package that up, communicate it to our broadcasters, and then ultimately show it on to the screen and be able to talk about it," he said.

VGK is still talking about the Stanley Cup win, the parade and taking the Cup worldwide. Bubolz used his day with the Stanley Cup visiting UMC Henderson first responders and going to the gravesites of fans who've passed, like two members of the Lee family of Lee's Liquor.

"We went to their gravesite and gave their family the opportunities," he said. "Kenny was always such a great fan of the organization, the whole family, and they were so special to us."

As the team embarks on a new season, Bubolz says while winning an NBA championship in his career with the Cleveland Cavaliers was amazing, there's something pretty special about VGK's Stanley Cup victory.

"It was a lot more exciting winning the Stanley Cup because we got to do it at home," he said. "Which was absolutely amazing and incredible."

The BREATHE! Convention runs through Friday. If you are interested in attending, visit their website for more information. Proceeds benefit Make-A-Wish Foundation of Southern Nevada.