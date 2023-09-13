Breathe Convention brings emerging technology, AI to World Market Center

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A big convention dedicated to emerging technologies is set to kick off on Wednesday at the World Market Center in downtown Las Vegas.

People from all over the world are in town for the Breathe Convention at the Expo at the World Market Center. Some big names include actor Cuba Gooding Jr., Emmanuel Lewis, and Vegas Golden Knights President Kerry Bubolz.

Channel 13's Tricia Kean will host a fireside chat with VGK President Bubloz about Las Vegas' transformation into the Entertainment and Sports Capital of the World.

Academy Award-winning actor Cuba Gooding Jr. will be a keynote speaker who has invested in emerging technology himself.

"If you don't understand it because you're afraid of the future, you're not going to stop the future. It's coming," Gooding Jr. told Channel 13. "These elements are what the Breathe Convention focuses on, bringing creative people together to understand and expose these new technologies that are taking over our world. Many people are afraid of AI and all of these things, but it doesn't mean they're not coming."

The convention will run through Thursday, and proceeds benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Southern Nevada."

For those interested in attending, you can go to breatheconvention.com and select "bypass" to register.