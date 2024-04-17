END OF GAME: Golden Knights beat Chicago Blackhawks for third straight win

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With a third straight win, the guys in gold continued their winning streak Tuesday night in a faceoff with the Chicago Blackhawks at T-Mobile Arena.

The Vegas Golden Knights were back at the Fortress to face the Blackhawks in the third game of VGK's regular-season-ending four-game homestand. Having clinched a playoff spot, the Knights sought to win three in a row with the post-season beginning this weekend—and that's exactly what they did.

Vegas is slated to face either the Dallas Stars, Vancouver Canucks, or the Edmonton Oilers in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. A win now puts the Knights closer to a trip to Canada.

The Knights will end the regular season with a match on Thursday night against the Anaheim Ducks.

Follow live game updates below as the Golden Knights try to get hot at the right time.

3rd period:

— 1:36: Empty-net goal for Nic Roy gets the Knights up by two again, assisted by Brett Howden and Jack Eichel. 3-1, VGK.

— 3:58: Noah Hanifin trips in front of the net and pushes in a goal for Chicago from Jason Dickinson. VGK lead 2-1

— 12:47: Michael Amadio gets the third period going with an unassisted goal.

2nd period:

— 3:35: Brayden McNabb gets one in with the assist of Tomas Hertl. VGK leads 1-0 at the end of the second.

1st period:

— We are scoreless after one as we head to first intermission.

