Golden Gate Casino unveils new look with electronic tables and daily open bar

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Golden Gate Hotel & Casino in downtown Las Vegas unveiled a brand new look Friday night.

The reimagined casino floor now features modern upgrades and the launch of a first-of-its kind promotion: "The Night Starts Here" will have a daily open bar from 4 to 7 p.m.

There will be brand new electronic table games with no human dealers on the casino floor, which leads to questions about whether technology — even A.I. — could one day take over traditional jobs in gaming.

Casino owner Derek Stevens says dealers at the Golden Gate didn't lose their jobs, insisting the new layout is about adding experiences.

"We had a great opportunity to do 'The Night Starts Here' at Golden Gate. And for me, I was very fortunate because all of our dancing dealers, we were able to relocate them either in the D or at Circa," Stevens said. "So every single person in the table games department has gotten a job in one of our other casinos, so that was great, and now we're able to roll with this new high, high energy concept."

Steven says this concept is aimed at bringing value and fun back to downtown Las Vegas year-round.

