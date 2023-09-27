Gilley's at Treasure Island shut down by Southern Nevada Health District

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Southern Nevada Health District has temporarily closed Gilley's at Treasure Island.

According to district officials, the closure happened on Tuesday after health inspectors "observed that food was being prepared in the kitchen while construction was underway."

They added the venue will be allowed to reopen "when corrective action has taken place."

As of Wednesday, Formula 1's Las Vegas Grand Prix is just 50 days away and Gilley's is an official venue for the race.

According to casino officials, they will offer a three-night viewing package, from Nov. 16 though Nov. 18, from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. each night.

Gilley's is just 30 feet away from the racetrack. The package is $2,500 per person and includes a reserved table or bar seating, gourmet food stations, free drinks along with a cash bar, logo souvenirs, ear plugs, VIP event credentials, and access to private restrooms.

Meantime, work around the circuit continues ahead of the race. You can keep up with the schedule for things like installing track lighting, track barriers, and vehicular bridges here or by signing up for the Formula 1 SMS text service.