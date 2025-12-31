LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new year means new laws, and here at Channel 13 we want to help keep you informed on the decisions made in Carson City we know could have a direct impact on you here in Southern Nevada.

Starting Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, several bills that were passed earlier this year will officially go into effect. That includes one that could affect how you get food delivered through everyday apps on your phone:

Ghost kitchens, political ad changes among laws set to go into effect Jan. 1

Assembly Bill 116



Prohibits "Ghost Kitchens"

Requires delivery services to verify a restaurant's business license before they start delivering

Ensures customers know they're getting food from a legitimate establishment

Assembly Bill 73



Requires political advertisements to disclose if elements have been manipulated

Includes photos, videos or audio

Must clearly state the following in advertisement: "The image/video/audio has been manipulated."

New laws going into effect in new year

Assembly Bill 343



Requires hospitals to annually compile and publish charges for items and services

Includes fees related to room and board, services of physicians and practitioners, etc.

Will also require itemized statements of medical debt before collecting on it

Assembly Bill 376



Allows insurers to exclude wildfire care coverage from standard homeowner policies

Also allows insurers to offer policies that only cover damage from wildfires

If you're interested in learning about other pieces of legislation that passed and will go into effect here in Nevada Thursday, you can find more information in Steve Sebelius' breakdown from Carson City here.

VIDEO | Steve Sebelius breaks down 2025 legislative bills