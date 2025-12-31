Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Ghost kitchens, political ad changes among laws set to go into effect Jan. 1

Multiple bills that were passed in this year's special and regular legislative sessions will go into effect at midnight.
The Nevada state Legislature is seen on Friday, May 30, 2025, Carson City, Nev. (AP Photo/Bridget Bennett)
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new year means new laws, and here at Channel 13 we want to help keep you informed on the decisions made in Carson City we know could have a direct impact on you here in Southern Nevada.

Starting Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, several bills that were passed earlier this year will officially go into effect. That includes one that could affect how you get food delivered through everyday apps on your phone:

Assembly Bill 116

  • Prohibits "Ghost Kitchens"
  • Requires delivery services to verify a restaurant's business license before they start delivering
  • Ensures customers know they're getting food from a legitimate establishment

Assembly Bill 73

  • Requires political advertisements to disclose if elements have been manipulated
  • Includes photos, videos or audio
  • Must clearly state the following in advertisement: "The image/video/audio has been manipulated."
New laws going into effect in new year

Assembly Bill 343

  • Requires hospitals to annually compile and publish charges for items and services
  • Includes fees related to room and board, services of physicians and practitioners, etc.
  • Will also require itemized statements of medical debt before collecting on it

Assembly Bill 376

  • Allows insurers to exclude wildfire care coverage from standard homeowner policies
  • Also allows insurers to offer policies that only cover damage from wildfires

If you're interested in learning about other pieces of legislation that passed and will go into effect here in Nevada Thursday, you can find more information in Steve Sebelius' breakdown from Carson City here.

VIDEO | Steve Sebelius breaks down 2025 legislative bills

We tracked bills for locals: Here's what happened

