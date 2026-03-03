LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada drivers are already feeling the pinch at the pump, and experts say the situation could get worse if conflict in the Middle East continues to escalate.

The average price for a gallon of gas in the Silver State sits at $3.70 today, up from $3.67 last week and a significant jump from $3.44 on Feb. 2.

WATCH| Jhovani Carrillo talks to AAA about rising gas prices

Gas prices in Nevada are rising. Here's what Middle East tensions could mean at the pump.

Experts say part of the increase is seasonal. Gas stations across the country are switching from the cheaper winter blend of gasoline to the more expensive summer blend. But ongoing tensions in the Middle East could push prices even higher.

John Treanor, a spokesperson with AAA, said the summer blend is a key driver of the current increase.

"Which is cleaner burning, but more expensive," Treanor said.

Treanor said that while the U.S. does not buy oil from Iran, a disruption to a major oil distributor can still ripple through to American gas prices.

"Oil is a global commodity, so whenever you have a large distributor — something is affected there, it's going to affect the price," Treanor said.

Treanor said crude oil prices have also risen between $7 and $9, a cost that eventually gets passed on to consumers.

"Because those oil refineries that make gasoline, well, they are buying the crude oil, so they are going to need to make a profit out of it, so they are going to charge more," Treanor said.

He added that China is one of Iran's biggest customers, meaning a disruption in that supply chain could have a cascading effect on global oil markets.

"That might mean that other countries, whatever country China now buys from, are going to see their prices increase," Treanor said.

Las Vegas resident Mike James drives more than 25 minutes through city traffic to get to work every day and fills up his tank nearly 3 times a week.

"I spend like $50," James said.

James said he noticed prices had gone up when he filled up his tank on Monday.

"You go to some locations, it's probably a little bit down, but go somewhere else, it's all the way up," James said.

David Cox, who delivers for DoorDash, said he has also felt the impact.

"I can definitely feel it," Cox said.

For drivers like James and David, the prospect of prices continuing to climb is a serious concern.

"That will be devastating to me and to other people that have to drive," Cox said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.