Gas prices in Las Vegas valley up nearly 50 cents per gallon in one week, with more increases expected

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Gas prices in the Las Vegas valley have risen nearly 50 cents per gallon since last Monday, and a petroleum analyst says drivers should expect even more pain at the pump in the days ahead.

"I noticed the gas prices going up this morning," Marvin Alas, rideshare driver.

Marvin Alas has been an Uber driver for nearly 8 years. He switched his car to a hybrid during the pandemic to try and save money on gas while driving customers around — but even that has not been enough to shield him from the recent spike.

He says the higher prices are hitting him at the pump regardless of his vehicle's fuel efficiency.

"Yeah, because with this one—empty tank, I fill it up with $40. Today, I did it with $52," Alas said.

According to AAA, the average cost of regular gas in the valley sits at $4.21, up 3 cents from Sunday. Just a week ago, the average was $3.70.

Matt McClain, a petroleum analyst with GasBuddy, said there is no slowdown expected any time soon.

"We are talking anywhere 30-50 cents more this week, that would put Las Vegas roughly at $4.80 cents at the high end or $4.50 on the low end. Either way, unfortunately, we have more pain at the pump to go," McClain said.

McClain also offered tips for drivers looking to reduce how much they spend on gas.

"Follow the speed limit; the faster you go, the more you are going to cost yourself in gas," McClain said.

Here's how you can save on gas:

Slow down while driving

Limit air conditioning usage

Plan multiple errands in one trip

Keep your car's service up to date

As for Alas, he said he is also changing the way he drives to stretch every tank further.

"I have to manage the way I drive now. Maybe on long rides, I have to be selective," Alas said.

GasBuddy says that even if a cease-fire were reached now, it would still take time for gas prices to level out and for drivers to see relief at the pump.