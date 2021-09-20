Gambler cashes $420K Texas Hold'em progressive jackpot at Harrah's Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A lucky card player is going home with more than $400,000 from this past weekend while visiting Harrah's Las Vegas.

Caesars Entertainment representatives say a rewards member hit a Mega Progressive Jackpot for $420,409 while playing Ultimate Texas Hold'em on Sunday afternoon.

The guest (who did want to be identified) flopped a royal flush to secure the nearly half a million-dollar jackpot and told casino employees that he plans to pay off his house and buy a new car with the winnings.

“This past weekend was filled with celebrations across the city, and the casino floor at Harrah’s Las Vegas was buzzing with energy,” said Dan Walsh, senior vice president and general manager of Harrah's Las Vegas. “The entire team at Harrah’s Las Vegas is proud to take part in hosting these extraordinary experiences, and we extend our congratulations to our Caesars Rewards guest on the huge jackpot win.”

