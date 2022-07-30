FULL COVERAGE: Severe thunderstorms continue to rampage through Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Severe thunderstorms rained damaging floodwaters down on the Las Vegas valley on Thursday, with another round of storms in the forecast on Friday.

National Weather Service Las Vegas

Updates from the National Weather Service of Las Vegas can be seen below. This article will continue to share information from them as it becomes available.

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued northeastern San Bernardino and southern Clark Counties until 1230AM. Locations impacted:

- Baker

- Dumont Dunes

- Sandy Valley Hazards:

- Heavy rain

- Flash flooding

- 40+ mph winds#NVwx #CAwx pic.twitter.com/VCY8DoY25M — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) July 30, 2022

Power outages

Thursday, over 5,000 people were impacted by power outages. A list of the counties impacted by the outages alongside the number of people can be seen below.

8:43 p.m. - Clark County has 45 power outages impacting 16,165 people.

9:04 p.m. - Clark County has 44 power outages impacting 16,026 people.

9:27 p.m. - Clark County has 50 power outages impacting 16,046 people. Churchill County has 1 outage impacting 7 people.

10:02 p.m. - Clark County has 39 power outages impacting 3,525 people. Churchill County has 1 outage impacting 7 people. Washoe County has one outage impacting one person.

10:09 p.m. - Clark County has 45 power outages impacting 3,636 people. Churchill County has 1 outage impacting 7 people. Washoe County has 2 outages impacting 5,205 people.

10:24 p.m. - Clark County has 48 power outages impacting 3,484 people. Churchill County has 1 outage impacting 7 people. Washoe County has 2 outages impacting 5,205 people.

Previous coverage

Previous coverage of the severe thunderstorms can be seen below:

The most up-to-date forecast be seen by visiting ktnv.com/weather.