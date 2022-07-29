Watch Now
Severe thunderstorms hit Las Vegas valley on Thursday

Storms impact power, roads
The National Weather Service of Las Vegas issued a formal Severe Thunderstorm Warning for the valley and encourages the public to avoid traveling unless necessary.
Posted at 9:48 PM, Jul 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-29 11:21:17-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV)  — A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for the Las Vegas valley on Thursday.

Forecasters with the National Weather Service warned of winds over 70 mph and the possibility of flash flooding in parts of the valley.

Similar warnings were issued for Lake Mead and Boulder City.

Untitled design (58).png

As storms hit the Las Vegas valley, roadways were flooded with water and an estimated 5,000 people were without power as of 10:03 p.m.

Flooding was so significant in some areas that roads had to be shut down. 13th Street was closed north of Stewart Avenue after the storm knocked a tree into the roadway, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said.

The storm's impact on traffic continued Friday morning on Interstate 15 at Washington Avenue. All westbound lanes of the interstate were flooded, a traffic camera in the area showed. Drivers were advised to use extreme caution.

Damage from the storm also impacted the Department of Motor Vehicles' North Las Vegas branch. Officials advised the opening of the office on North Decatur Boulevard and Elkhorn Road would be delayed "due to water damage from last night's storm."

Updates would be posted on the DMV's website, they said.

The streets of the downtown Las Vegas Arts District were flooded, and the damage didn't stop there. Video shared on social media showed water pouring into Circa's sports book from behind a wall-mounted TV. CEO Derek Stevens called it "a night we'll never forget," but said the damage wouldn't stop operations.

"FYI we are open now and will be open tomorrow," he wrote on Twitter.

