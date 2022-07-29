Another round of storms in the forecast for the Las Vegas valley on Friday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Severe thunderstorms rained damaging floodwaters down on the Las Vegas valley on Thursday, with another round of storms in the forecast on Friday.

Similar to Thursday, high temperatures are expected to climb into the 100-degree range on Friday afternoon. Isolated mountain storms are expected to give way to another round of scattered showers later in the day or early evening.

With a 40% chance of rain in Las Vegas, Southern Nevadans should remain on alert for the renewed threat of flooding rains, lightning and severe winds, 13 Action News meteorologists advised. The probability of showers is highest after 6 p.m.

Smaller chances of storms are expected to stick around through the weekend, along with higher levels of humidity. Through the weekend and into early next week, storm chances lie between 20 and 30 percent in Las Vegas. If showers manifest, it will likely be in the afternoon and evening.

Early morning temperatures are expected to remain in the 80s through the weekend, with afternoon highs in the upper-90s. Breezes from the south are projected to stay in the range of 10 to 20 mph, with nighttime lows in the mid-80s.

By Wednesday, valley weather trends slightly drier, and highs are expected to climb back between 100 and 105 degrees daily.

