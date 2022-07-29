Clark County cleans up mess from severe thunderstorms, prepares for another round

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clean-up efforts were underway in Clark County after a pounding from severe thunderstorms on Thursday night.

While they're cleaning up, first responders and the Department of Public Works are also preparing for another round of thunderstorms, county officials said. Friday evening, there's another chance of showers in the valley.

FORECAST: Another round of storms in the forecast for the Las Vegas valley on Friday

NOW: Winds in Summerlin are picking up ahead of tonight's storms. Expect more flooding rains, lightning and severe winds! [📸 by Mickie in Summerlin] https://t.co/wmLqEw1ih1 pic.twitter.com/h0Qyg4gDCP — KTNV 13 Action News (@KTNV) July 29, 2022

Thursday's stormy weather flooded streets in various parts of the valley, and the Clark County Fire Department responded to six swift water rescue calls as a result, officials said.

Overnight, public works crews worked to remove fallen trees from local roadways. Various intersections in the southwest Las Vegas valley required the most attention from clean-up crews, county officials noted.

#VegasWeather update: Silverado Ranch Blvd. between Decatur and Arville is closed due to flooding from last night’s storm. Use alternate routes. More stormy Las #Vegas weather is expected this evening. Don’t drive through flooded roads or around barricades.#wateralwayswins pic.twitter.com/iPoYyQ1SIE — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) July 29, 2022

Notably, Silverado Ranch Boulevard was closed between Decatur Boulevard and Arville Street due to flooding. Residents were advised to take an alternate route through that area.

The streets of the downtown Las Vegas Arts District were severely flooded last night. Experts are reminding drivers to avoid standing water at all costs. #TurnAroundDontDrownhttps://t.co/clqiqu7HyK pic.twitter.com/aYjYFj5Jmr — KTNV 13 Action News (@KTNV) July 29, 2022

With thunderstorms expected to make another appearance on Friday, county officials wanted to remind residents to "never drive through flooded roads or around barricades."

"It can be difficult to determine how deep floodwaters are and floodwaters can rise dramatically in minutes in our region," they said.

Clark County provided the following tips to stay safe:



If you are driving and are caught in a major storm, consider pulling over to a location higher than the street and wait out the storm. Intense summer storms in Southern Nevada are usually over in a couple of hours.

Never let children or pets play in or near floodwaters, which are fast moving and can contain dangerous debris and chemicals.

Stay out of flood channels and detention basins, which can rise as quickly as one foot a minute.

Be especially cautious at night, when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flash floods, such as the depth and speed of the water.

More information about flood safety can be found on the Regional Flood Control District's website or on the fire department's website.