From a Doctor: Understanding correlation vs causation between acetaminophen and autism

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Trump administration is pushing an unproven link between the active ingredient in Tylenol and autism, advising doctors to limit the use of acetaminophen during pregnancy.

However, several medical organizations are concerned this could discourage women from taking the drug when they need it and when it's safe to do so.

With conflicting information circulating, I sat down with local physician Dr. Sid Khurana to help separate fact from speculation about this controversial recommendation.

When asked about the correlation between acetaminophen and autism, Khurana emphasized the importance of understanding the difference between correlation and causation.

"Well, first of all, you're using the really right important term. You're saying correlation or association, not causation. Those are two different things," Khurana said.

"As for acetaminophen, or Tylenol, it is a known risk factor that the use of acetaminophen can be associated — again, the key word is associated — with a higher risk of autism in the offspring when pregnant women take it," he continued.

Khurana emphasized that correlation and causation are not the same thing. Correlation describes a relationship between two variables that change in a predictable pattern, and causation describes a relationship where one variable directly influences or causes changes in another.

"Just because two things are associated or correlated doesn't mean one causes the other to happen. That's a huge distinction that we should keep in mind, that any of these risk factors are not causative, they're associated with it," Khurana said.

Khurana told me the numbers around autism have changed significantly over the years. He said it used to be about 1 in 150 live births, and now, in some states, it's closer to 1 in 30.

Part of that increase, he says, is because we're doing a better job identifying, screening and diagnosing autism spectrum disorders.

He explained researchers have been studying possible factors tied to autism for some time, with acetaminophen being just one. Khurana said there are many other factors being looked at, including environmental pollution, heavy metals, other medications, and even maternal infections during pregnancy, such as rubella, which can raise the risk of having a child with autism.

If you have concerns over risk factors with acetaminophen, or any medication for that matter, health officials urge you to have those conversations with your primary care doctor.

