Fresh off DWTS win, Robert Irwin champions conservation at star-studded Las Vegas gala

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The annual Steve Irwin Gala lit up the Bellagio Casino in Las Vegas Saturday evening, bringing together wildlife lovers, conservationists, and a few celebrities to honor the legacy of the late Crocodile Hunter.

Robert Irwin, fresh off his Dancing with the Stars win, attended alongside his dancing partner Witney Carson. The night was about more than trophies, though. The Gala raises funds for Wildlife Warriors, a nonprofit backing global conservation efforts, including the Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital.

Watch: Climate Reporter Geneva Zoltek chats with Robert and Terri Irwin

Steve Irwin Gala returns to Las Vegas

On the Khaki carpet, Channel 13 caught up with the star-studded attendees, and Terri Irwin said Las Vegas is a better fit for conservation than people might expect.

"It lends itself to reptiles really well, from your gorgeous desert tortoises to a lot of the lizard species that need protecting," Terri said.

She also reflected on what made Steve so special with animals and what his legacy still teaches.

"It was a beautiful thing to watch wildlife respond to Steve and feel comfortable in his presence. It's a real lesson for all of us to be respectful, to be loving, to be very caring for the animals we have here on Earth," Terri Irwin said.

Robert said the gala is built to make conservation feel approachable — not overwhelming.

"Environmental preservation is challenging because it's hard to know where to start. Wildlife Warriors makes it accessible and makes people realize wildlife conservation is ultimately about keeping humans safe, happy, and healthy," Robert said.

He also made clear Las Vegas won't be a one-time stop.

"Vegas is such a philanthropic place; it's the perfect place to host this gala. I tell you, it will not be the last time," Robert said. "We'll be back again next year, no doubt with the whole family."

For Robert, after achieving a DWTS win about a decade after his sister Bindi, the bigger mission is reaching young people before they tune out with a bigger platform.

"I feel like I'm in a position now where I can reach more people than I've ever been able to. What is most important is to talk to my generation," Robert said, "to say, there is absolutely room and there are absolutely avenues you can take to create change."

He pointed to Australia Zoo programs designed to get young people involved as a key part of that effort.

"I feel like I'm in a position now where I can reach more people than I've ever been able to. I also think the legacy that my mum and dad created is being felt more than ever before, and I feel like, it's this perfect opportunity to use all of that momentum and to spread a message of conservation," Robert continued.

For Witney Carson, she told Channel 13 her outlook on wildlife changed completely after partnering with Robert Irwin for DWTS.

"I really had no idea until I went to the Australia Zoo and was educated by Robert for the entire season. Now it's my passion as well. I'm so honored to be a wildlife warrior and to support such genuine people with such a genuine mission," Carson said.

She added that conservation might be one of the few issues left that can actually bring people together.

"What's amazing about conserving wildlife is we can all come together on common ground. I think everyone can agree on that, and that's something that's really powerful and really beautiful," she continued.

Wildlife Warriors supports conservation projects around the world, including the Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital and of course, saltwater crocodile research.