LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Since tax season began earlier this year, Channel 13 has been providing you with the resources you need to make the tax filing process as easy as possible.

Now, with just hours to go until the tax deadline, Chicanos Por La Causa is stepping in to help those who still need to turn their taxes in.

Here are the details:

Free tax assistance available ahead of Wednesday tax filing deadline

"We have a lot of clients that come in who are really worried about doing it themselves, it can be very stressful to do the taxes themselves," said Tyson Knutsen, the Director and Education and Social Services with CPLC. "They just have questions, and they look online for answers. And sometimes you can find good answers online, and sometimes you don't get good answers online."

The nonprofit is providing free tax assistance to seniors and low to moderate-income individuals and families on Tuesday and Wednesday. That assistance includes providing support and resources, as well as helping to address complex tax issues.

Knutsen says offering these services helps to tackle one of the biggest barriers when it comes to filing: affordability.

"One of the things that we see lots of times, that I hear from the experts we have, is that we have individuals who have used some fairly pricey services and they have to come back and get some help on those," Knutsen said.

CPLC says they'll be offering their services at their building at 555 N. Maryland Parkway from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 14 and Wednesday, April 15. Services will be provided in both English and Spanish to those with an annual income of $67,000 or less.

When you go, you'll want to take the following documents:



ID

W-2's

Mortgage and student loan paperwork

Any other tax forms you've received



Knutsen says that with the tax filing deadline upon us, if you're planning to get help, you'll want to get there as early as possible.

