LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — More than 21 million breakfasts and 37 million lunches were served to students in Nevada during the 2024-2025 school year, according to the Nevada Department of Agriculture.

Those numbers, they say, highlight a key need for students even when school is out. With the start of summer, thousands of children who normally rely on those guaranteed meals at school potentially face going hungry.

WATCH | Anyssa Bohanan has more on the organizations working to make sure no child goes hungry, especially during the summer months:

Free summer meal program for children kicks off in the Valley this week

That makes programs like the Summer Food Service Program crucial when it comes to making sure children are fed.

The Department is once again partnering with community organizations like Three Square Food Bank to help bridge the gap between the end and the beginning of the new school year.

"We are seeing about a million meals every summer being served," said Lindsay Talbot with the Department of Agriculture. "We want to make sure that all of our families down here know that this resource is available to them and their kids can still get free breakfast and free lunch."

The Department is encouraging families to take advantage of the free meal sites that will be available between now and August so that every child can spend their summer growing, exploring and thriving instead of worrying where their next meal will come from.

"The great thing about the summer food service program is that any kid 18 years of age and younger can come to a summer meal site and receive a free meal, no questions asked. There is no eligibility, no paperwork to fill out. You just come and get that free meal," Talbot said.

Meals will be distributed to more than 300 sites in Clark County, including at parks, schools and churches. You can find the nearest location to you by either:

Texting "Summer Meals" to 914-342-7744

Calling 1-866-348-6479

Visiting nvsummermeals.com

The Summer Food Service Program begins Tuesday, May 27 at locations across the Valley.