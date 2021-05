LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Women will now have the option to go Nevada's only free-standing birth center here in the valley.

Today there will be a ribbon cutting for Serenity Birth Center.

Las Vegas Serenity founder, April Clyde, wants to empower women to make their own non-invasive birthing decisions.

The center was born in collaboration with Southern Nevada Health District and a partnership with NV Medicaid.

The ribbon-cutting will be at 4 p.m.

Serenity Birth Center is on Jones near Alta.