Free parade down Las Vegas Strip to celebrate naming of Bruno Mars Drive

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Bruno Mars is continuing to leave his mark on Las Vegas, and his name.

Ahead of the kickoff of his world tour at Allegiant Stadium, Park Avenue will be renamed Bruno Mars Drive, and the moment will be marked in true Las Vegas fashion with a parade down the Strip Friday afternoon.

The celebration starts at 1 p.m. with a free parade on the Las Vegas Strip. It will start on the north side of the Bellagio on Las Vegas Boulevard, passing by the Cosmopolitan, ARIA and Park MGM before ending at Toshiba Plaza in front of T-Mobile Arena.

Check back here closer to the event for our live coverage of the celebration.

Road closures begin at noon, with southbound lanes of Las Vegas Boulevard closed from Flamingo to Park Avenue. We expect those roads to reopen around 3 p.m. Friday.

WATCH | Guy Tannenbaum breaks down the traffic impact from the parade and celebration:

Road closures for Bruno Mars celebration parade

The honors will include a special proclamation from Clark County Commissioner Jim Gibson and a ceremonial state flag from Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo, acknowledging Bruno’s significant cultural and entertainment contributions.

Additionally, Bruno will make a charitable donation to a local nonprofit, underscoring his enduring commitment to the Las Vegas community and the people who support him both on and off the stage.