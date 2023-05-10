Four Seasons building Henderson's first residential towers

HENDERSON, Nev. (KTNV) — Years in the making, Four Seasons announced Tuesday that their new high-rise luxury homes are coming to Henderson in 2026.

Four Seasons Private Residences Las Vegas will have 171 units set on an 11-acre site in the MacDonald Highlands community in Henderson. Additionally, there will be six standalone family villas.

Representatives for Four Seasons describes the development as "offering full-service, resort-style living and world-class amenities," including "luxury high-rise residences with dramatic Strip views," and "a signature restaurant from Elizabeth Blau + Associates, gym and spa, [and] access to the community’s Members-only country club."

According to the company, prices start at $3 million with floor plans ranging from 2,300 to 7,300 interior square feet and 500 to 5,000 exterior square feet.



Features and amenities will include the following:

Private chef services

Private wine cellars

Multi-level resort-style pools

Cabanas

On-site event lawn

Catering services

Pet spa

Puto spa

Community boardroom

Library

Screening room

Wellness amenities including a full-service gym and spa with a sauna, steam room, whirlpool, lap pool, multiple private treatment rooms and personal training offerings.

“This new project in Las Vegas is the perfect addition to our standalone portfolio, catering to discerning homeowners in this important destination, and with partners who share our vision for creating an unparalleled luxury lifestyle experience in the market,” said Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts Global Business Development and Portfolio Management President Bart Carnahan.

The development is a partnership between Four Seasons, Azure Resorts & Hotels, and Luxus Developments.