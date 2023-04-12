GALLERY: Inside the most expensive home in the Las Vegas area

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 'megamansion' located in the Henderson neighborhood of MacDonald Highlands is the most expensive house to rent or buy in the Las Vegas area, and one realty leader says this is only the beginning for ultra-luxury housing in the valley.

The property at 750 Dragon Ridge includes a staggering 30,000 square feet of indoor space spread across three separate structures.

Zar Zanganeh is managing partner at The Agency. We talked with him about ultra-luxury market during a tour of the so-called megamansion.

"Homes like this in the Las Vegas valley, and in the Henderson section, are going to be happening more and more often. We see 20 homes under construction right now in Las Vegas over $20 million," Zanganeh said.

The four-story main house, guest house, and basketball court/car museum buildings sit on 2.2 acres and is currently listed for rent at $100,000 a month. Zanganeh says if the right offer comes along, the home would also be up for sale for just under $30 million.

The property includes the following features:

