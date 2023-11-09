Henderson high-rise to deliver resort-style living & world-class amenities

HENDERSON (KTNV) — A new class of luxury living is coming to the valley, backed by a well-known name. The Four Seasons is building a new high-rise development.

Anchor Tricia Kean paid a visit to the Henderson site promising to deliver resort-style living with world-class amenities.

LUXURY LIVING

Luxury high-rise living is coming to Henderson with a unique brand known worldwide, the Four Seasons.

"You know what to expect when you walk into a Four Seasons," says Executive Vice President of Four Seasons Private Residences Las Vegas, Craig Eddins.

He goes on to say, "Wherever you are in the world, you know what the linens are going to be like. You know what the mattress is going to feel like."

It's that brand that has attracted buyers to spend $300 million over the last six months for the Four Seasons lifestyle now coming to Henderson by 2026.

Multiple penthouses priced over $20 million have ready sold.

There's high demand since there are only five Four Seasons residential properties in the world with four new projects in the works including this Henderson project by Azure Resorts and Hotels and Luxus Developments.

"Why Henderson?" asks Tricia.

"There hasn't been a new high-rise project for 16-years in Las Vegas and when this project was started, it came from a very neat organic place, a necessity," says Eddins.

"The developer was looking around, trying to solve his own problem. He wanted to downsize from his home. He wanted to travel more extensively as his son goes off to college," says Eddins.

LIVING SPACES

The two-tower project will consist of 171 luxury high-rise residences with breathtaking views of the strip.

They are designed to blend indoor and outdoor living. Interior spaces range from 2,200 to over 8,300 square feet of interior space, with large exterior spaces.

"These are 4,200, 4,300 square foot residences with large 1,000 to 1,200 square foot balconies," says Eddins.

Residents will enjoy semi-private elevators, private garages and fully furnished interiors with Epicurean kitchens and spa-inspired bathrooms.

The Henderson project isn't far from the airport and private aviation at Henderson Executive Airport, making it easy for a jet setter lifestyle which start at a price point of $3.5 million.

"A very unique setting to put two high-rise 500 feet above the airport on the side of the mountain. They kind of step down. We have one building that's about six stories higher," says Eddins.

He goes on to say, "You can see from the picture that sits in front of the pool area. and then we have the north tower that sits a little bit further forward and steps down the hillside."

AMENITIES

While the towers look identical, there is a difference.

"Both buildings are almost identical in their layout, with the exception of the amenity levels," says Eddins.

He goes on to say, "Just different things happening in them on that level. Restaurant being on one side and a few other amenities. Then the fitness center and access to the pool and the kids club and all of the other amenities in the other building."

And since construction of the towers, MacDonald Highlands has upgraded the golf course.

Eddins says alot of buyers have been lured by no state tax in Nevada. And for residents already living in the area, Eddins says, a Four Seasons brand can only bring value.

"This is a beautiful community. It's a very mature community. And it is tremendous growth, especially over the last six or seven years. We're going to be hopefully the icing on that cake," says Eddins.

The amenities truly are state of the art with trainer, Harley Pasternak, designing the fitness center. It promises to be tailored for private instruction type training, steam room saunas and resort style pools overlooking the Las Vegas strip.