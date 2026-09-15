Formula One construction brings road closures, lane reductions to parts of the Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Overnight lane reductions began Monday night along parts of the Las Vegas Strip in preparation for this year's Formula One Grand Prix set to take place in November.

WATCH|Las Vegas Grand Prix construction begins along Las Vegas Strip

F1 Construction Preparations

In previous years, these Grand Prix preparations did cause some traffic headaches. Although locals we spoke with last year did say traffic had gotten better when it came to Grand Prix construction, they were still frustrated with some of the closures.

So here's what you can expect in the coming days and weeks, just so you're prepared:



September 14th through 20th: Koval Lane from Westchester Drive to Rochelle Avenue

September 14th through November 9th: Las Vegas Boulevard between Flamingo Road and Bellagio Drive

-September 16th: A full closure for approximately thirty minutes from 1:00 a.m. – 3:00 a.m. at the intersection of Harmon Avenue and Koval Lane

September 20th through 23rd: Full eastbound and westbound overnight closure from 9:00 p.m. to 8:00 a.m. on Harmon Avenue from the Signature access drive to Koval Lane

September 20th through 22nd: A full, all-hours closure from September 20 – September 22 of Audrie Street south of Harmon Avenue

The sidewalk is also now closed along the stretch in front of the Bellagio Fountains. Officials say there will still be access to local businesses on Harmon during those road closures as well.

The Grand Prix is happening from November 19th through the 21st, so there will be more closures in the coming weeks. For weekly updates, you can get text alerts directly to your phone by texting F1LV to 31996, or visiting the Grand Prix website here.