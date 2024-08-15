Formula 1 giving away free tickets to mark 100 days until Las Vegas Grand Prix

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Formula 1 is marking 100 days out from the Las Vegas Grand Prix with a Sphere and marquee takeover as well as a ticket giveaway.

Ticket giveaways will be held at Craig Ranch Regional Park in North Las Vegas and Cornerstone Park in Henderson. Beginning at 5:30 p.m., fans will have an hour to sign-up in-person for the giveaway with drawings set to begin at 6:40 p.m.

Fifty pairs of tickets are set to be raffled off at each location, and fans can dance to the live DJ, pose at themed photo opportunities and test their F1 knowledge for a chance to win Las Vegas Grand Prix merchandise. Fans must be 18 years or older to enter, and winners must be present to redeem tickets. Tickets will be non-transferable.

Additionally, marquees up and down the Strip along with the Sphere will feature Formula 1 content.

Check out the F1 displays on the Sphere from the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix:

Sphere, Formula 1 unveil Las Vegas Grand Prix displays

F1 is also offering its first-ever free daytime F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix Fan Experience Nov. 22 and 23. Those tickets can be found HERE.

All fans who secure tickets to the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix Fan Experience will be presented with an exclusive offer for the following three-day Las Vegas Grand Prix ticket types: Flamingo General Admission, T-Mobile General Admission, and Heineken GA+.

Activations at the F1® Las Vegas Grand Prix Fan Experience include:



F1 Team Appearances and Activations: Participate in live Q&As and autograph signing sessions with some of your favorite F1 drivers, check out all the team showcars, activations and more.

F1 ACADEMY Showcase: Check out an F1 ACADEMY car inside the Fan Experience, grab exclusive merchandise and interact with trailblazing drivers from the all-female series.

Cars on Displays: Check out Pirelli Hot Lap vehicles as well as an impressive collection of hypercars on display, courtesy of Petersen Museum.

Food & Beverage: Indulge in delicious fare from local food trucks and restaurants as well as beverages from partners such as Heineken and Moët Hennessy.

Live Entertainment: Watch top Las Vegas acts and resident DJs dazzle on stage with electric performances.

Partners Activations: Partake in fun, interactive fan experiences created by Las Vegas Grand Prix partners, including Aramco, Pacsun, T-Mobile and more.

F1 returns to Las Vegas on Nov. 21 through Nov. 23.