Former President Obama to appear at early voting rally for Nevada Democrats in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Former President Barack Obama will make an appearance in Las Vegas on Tuesday evening for an early vote rally.

He will be joined by Governor Steve Sisolak and Catherine Cortez Masto, among other Nevada Democrats, as well as activist Dolores Huerta. The event will also feature a performance from singer John Legend.

A spokesperson for the Republic National Committee said in a statement:

“You know Democrats are desperate when they bring out former President Obama to campaign for them this late in the game. Silver State Democrats know that they’re about to be out of a job and his presence makes it clear that they are running scared in the final days of their doomed campaigns.”

Doors will open for the rally at 4:45 p.m. and the pre-program will begin around 6:45 p.m., according to the release. The event will be held at Cheyenne High School in North Las Vegas.