LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Former President Barack Obama will campaign with Democratic candidates in Las Vegas next week.

He's expected to join Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, Gov. Steve Sisolak and other Democratic candidates up and down the ballot on Tuesday, Nov. 1.

They'll encourage Nevadans to take advantage of the final days of early voting ahead of the midterm election on Nov. 8.

Early, in-person voting begins on Saturday at polling locations across Clark County, and ends on Nov. 4.