Former Nevada lawmaker Steven Brooks appears in court

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Former Nevada lawmaker Steven Brooks appeared in a Las Vegas courtroom on Monday.

He is facing several charges, including disobeying a peace officer and assaulting police officers. This stems from an incident that happened on June 27.

Las Vegas police saw a vehicle that was partially parked on the center median near S. Las Vegas Boulevard and St. Louis Avenue. The vehicle then took off and led police on a chase until the vehicle stopped at N. Las Vegas Boulevard and Bonanza Road.

The driver was identified as Brooks and he was arrested.

On Monday, he appeared in court for a status check before Justice Court judge Amy Chelini. The case had been moved to Chelini's courtroom after Judge ERic Goodman recused himself due to a potential conflict in the case. However, on Monday, Chelini said Goodman did not confirm or have a conflict and the matter was referred back to Goodman's courtroom.

She set the next hearing for Wednesday, July 10, which upset Brooks who told Chelini that he wanted to post bond and be released from jail.

"I need to go home. I've been sitting here for two weeks," Brooks said.

"I understand ... For right now, you're going to go to Judge Goodman and make those representations to him," Chelini said.

Brooks said he has another case that is preventing him from posting bail and Chelini said he needs to go in front of that judge to discuss the matter.

Brooks was expelled from the Nevada Legislature in 2013 for threatening to kill Marilyn Kirkpatrick, who was serving in the legislature at the time. It was the first legislative expulsion in state history.

Since then, court records show he has been arrested seven times, including the following incidents.

On the day that he was expelled in March 2013, Brooks led California police on a high-speed chase, which ended with spike strips and a taser takedown near Barstow, California.

Brooks was sentenced to 17 months behind bars in California and Nevada for that incident. In January 2015, he received probation and was ordered to 24 sessions of mental health counseling.

In 2019, he was arrested for allegedly threatening Las Vegas police officers and instigating a fight with two people at a grocery store on E. Lake Mead Boulevard.

In 2021, Brooks was arrested after a shooting in front of his home on Turtle River Avenue, near North Grand Canyon Drive in northwest Las Vegas.

Brooks was accused of participating a fight and owning or possessing a firearm. He wasn't allowed to have a weapon because he is a convicted felon. At the time, police told Channel 13 the shooting happened during a custody dispute of Brooks' stepson.