Driver arrested on weapons charges after police chase near downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person has been arrested on multiple weapons charges after a chase with Las Vegas police, authorities say.

Around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department saw a vehicle partially parked on the center median of the road near South Las Vegas Boulevard and St. Louis Avenue.

A chase ensued and continued until the vehicle came to a stop at the intersection of North Las Vegas Boulevard and East Bonanza Road.

Officers used less-lethal options, including a low-lethal shotgun and K9 to take down the driver, identified as 52-year-old Steven Brooks.

Brooks was taken into custody on charges of assault with a deadly weapon on a protected person, resisting with a weapon, evading, and driving under the influence.