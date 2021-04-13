Former Nevada Assemblyman Steven Brooks arrested after shooting incident

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Former Nevada Assemblyman Steven Brooks was arrested again on Easter Sunday.

It happened after a shooting in front of his home on Turtle River Avenue near North Grand Canyon Drive in northwest Las Vegas.

Brooks is accused of participating in a fight and for owning or possessing a firearm, which he is not allowed to do because he is a convicted felon.

The shooting happened during a custody dispute involving Brooks’ stepson, Marquis Stallworth.

According to an arrest report associated with the incident, Stallworth’s son was visiting when the boy’s mother came to pick him up because he was not returned in a timely manner.

The woman brought her father and sister and an argument ensued between the two families.

That argument turned physical. Eventually the woman, her father and sister were able to get into their vehicle and began driving away. That is when several shots were reportedly fired by a man named Richard Gaines.

Brooks was allegedly involved in the physical confrontation, kicking the mother in the head. He is also accused of picking up gun casings after the shooting.

A 12-gauge shotgun was found in his home during a search by police.

Gaines, who was identified as the shooter by witnesses, is facing three counts of assault with a deadly weapon.

Brooks was expelled from the Nevada Legislature in 2013 after he threatened to kill Nevada State Legislature House Speaker Marilyn Kirkpatrick because he was passed over for a committee.

He arrested a month later for domestic battery and resisting arrest. Additionally, police found a gun in his possession that did not belong to him.

Shortly after, he was arrested in California following a high-speed chase. He spent nearly a year and a half in prison after pleading guilty to resisting a public officer with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

He was arrested again in 2019 after he became agitated at a Green Valley Grocery on East lake Mead Boulevard.

PREVIOUS STORY

Ex-Nevada lawmaker on house arrest until trial