Former Las Vegas solar contractor sentenced for stealing nearly $250K from homeowners

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A former solar contractor has been sentenced by a district court judge for his involvement in a fraudulent scheme that saw nearly $250,000 stolen from Las Vegas homeowners.

Back in April 2024, Derek Carbajal of Lifetime Power Solar Company was arrested on seven felony counts and one misdemeanor for allegedly collecting close to $250,000 from eight vulnerable homeowners for residential solar systems between March 2022 to April 2023 — only to not perform any of the work he promised.

The Nevada State Contractors Board (NSCB) said most of Carbajal's victims were unsuspecting elderly homeowners. NSCB investigators said Carbajal would demand homeowners pay at least half the total cost of a new residential solar system as a down payment.

Then NSCB said Carbajal admitted to stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from his victims during the course of his business operations.

“Nevada law stipulates that the down payment for any residential project must be either 10% of the total contract or $1,000, whichever is less. To safeguard your investment, avoid paying a contractor more than this amount upfront,” said NSCB Executive Officer David Behar.

On Tuesday, District Court Judge Eric Johnson sentenced Carbajal for the crime of engaging in multiple transactions involving fraud and deceit in the course of enterprise or occupation — a category B felony.

According to a press release from the NSCB, Carbajal's sentence carries the following:



12-90 months in the Nevada Department of Corrections (suspended)

36 months' probation with a search clause and numerous other conditions

Pay a total of $245,264 in restitution

Pay $113,524 at sentencing to be distributed to victims that were not covered by the NSCB Residential Recovery Fund

Pay the remaining $131,730 to the NSCB

“The Nevada State Contractors Board would like to thank the prosecutorial team at the Nevada Attorney General’s Office for their continued partnership and unwavering efforts in bringing to justice those that harm our state’s homeowners and most vulnerable members of our community,” Behar said.

The NSCB revoked the business license of Lifetime Power Solar Company in September 2023.

How to identify contractor legitimacy

If you're considering hiring contractors for a home project, the NSCB has provided tips and resources for homeowners to protect themselves against potential scammers and suspicious business activities.

From the NSCB:



Hire only licensed contractors. You can verify licenses at www.NVContractorsBoard.com .

Always get three bids of the same scope of work.

Never pay cash. Always pay by check or by credit card.

Never make a check payable to an individual. It should be made payable to a company.

Never be pressured into signing a contract. Make sure you understand what you are signing.

Visit www.NVContractorsBoard.com for more consumer information and a complete list of resources.