Former Las Vegas police captain stays on Maui County job after Diddy claims

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A former Las Vegas police captain will stay on the job as Maui County Police Chief.

John Pelletier was named in a civil lawsuit and accused of kidnapping a Las Vegas couple as well as helping rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs cover up a sexual assault in California.

WATCH: Former Las Vegas police captain accused of cover-up in Sean Combs lawsuit

Pelletier has denied all of those claims and provided multiple receipts, which he says prove he was in Las Vegas, not California.

I have obtained and reviewed copies of those receipts, which show his credit card was used several times in Las Vegas at places like 24 Hour Fitness and Starbucks on March 23, 2018, which is the date of alleged attack. His signature and initials are also on those documents.

Here is an example of what those receipts look like.

The alleged attack happened in Orinda, California, which is over 550 miles, or an eight-hour drive, from Las Vegas.

In addition to that, documents provided to the commission show that Pelletier had copies of time-stamped text messages between Pelletier and lieutenants with LVMPD, signed statements from several MVPD lieutenants, and a letter from the Las Vegas Police Managers and Supervisors Association, a union that represents law enforcement, confirming that Pelletier was on call on March 23 and March 24, 2018 and was available to respond immediately to any incidents on the Las Vegas Strip.

Pelletier's attorney also states that during the time period of the alleged attack, Pelletier was "undergoing the rigorous process of obtaining security clearance with the Department of Homeland Security. This exhaustive process entails a background investigation into all aspects of an individual's personal and professional life."

In 2020, Pelletier was granted Top Secret/Sensitive Compartmented Information clearance, which his attorney says is the highest level of security clearance available through the federal government.

Pelletier worked for LVMPD for 22 years before Maui County hired him as their new police chief in 2021.

Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen sent a letter to the Maui Police Commission earlier this month requesting Pelletier be placed on administrative leave while the investigation into the case continues.

The State of Hawaii Organization of Police Officers also sent a letter to the commission saying in part, "While we do not take a position on the validity of the allegations against Chief Pelletier, we recognize the serious nature of the claims. Given their potential impact on the department's reputation and operations, we believe the Commission should adhere to its standard procedures for addressing allegations concerning the Chief of Police."

On the other side of things, former Police Chief Thomas Phillips and former Police Chief Gary Yabuta both wrote letters in support of Pelletier.

You can see their statements below.

"As Chief of Police I was named in many civil lawsuits and not once was I asked or ordered to step down while the case was resolved. Civil cases often take years to resolve, if ever. Further, there is no mechanism for anyone from Maui County to investigate the allegations described in the complaint…I have known Mayor Bissen for many years, consider him a close friend, excellent mayor and one of the smartest people I know, but I strongly disagree with him over this issue." Former Police Chief Thomas Phillips

"[B]ased on the information produced thus far, I do not believe that Chief Pelletier or any public official under the same circumstances should be removed from office while awaiting further investigation or developments. I base my opinion on my professional experience and having analyzed the situation on hand, I shudder with imagination of a policy or practice when anyone of any profession is removed from office or position whenever being accused of alleged misconduct without sufficient release of facts or evidence." Former Police Chief Gary Yabuta

On Wednesday, the commission voted 7-0, with one excused, for Pelletier to stay in his post without an investigation.

"I think the administration's actions are a little concerning. I do find the mayor to be a man of integrity and he's trying to do his job as well as he seems fit but this was a major miscalculation on his part," Maui Police Commissioner Frank De Rego Jr. said. "It has set a chain of events that come close to defamation.”

That was echoed by current county clerk Moana Lutey, who testified in support of Pelletier.

“Look at how much publicity has been generated against the Chief of Police," Lutey told the commission. "I mean, honestly, to me this appears to be slander.”

After the vote, Pelletier told the media the vote "says it all".

“It’s overwhelming that I have nothing to do with any of this. I don’t know these individuals that never met them and the vote today is resounding and says it all,” Chief Pelletier said. “This is what happens when you try to do something fast. You get it wrong.”